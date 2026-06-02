Tim David banned for IPL 2027 opener after final misconduct incident

Tim David of Royal Challengers Bengaluru prior to the 2025 IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24, 2025, in Bengaluru, India. - AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David will miss the opening match of IPL 2027 after being handed a one-match suspension following his third disciplinary sanction of the season.

The incident took place during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, in the 10th over of Gujarat Titans’ innings.

According to an IPL media release, David reacted angrily after a decision involving Jordan Cox’s catch off Washington Sundar was ruled not out and threw an ice bag in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

David was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match.”

The batter admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath. Having accumulated five demerit points over the course of the season, the offence triggered an automatic one-match suspension.

Despite the disciplinary setback, RCB capped a memorable campaign by successfully defending their title, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The victory made RCB only the third franchise in Indian Premier League history to win consecutive championships, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans posted 155/8 from their 20 overs, with Washington Sundar offering resistance through an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls. RCB’s bowlers applied sustained pressure, with Krunal Pandya returning figures of 1/23, while Rasikh Salam stood out with 3/27.

In reply, RCB’s top order set the tone with a blistering start, registering the fastest team fifty in an IPL final inside just 3.3 overs. Impact substitute Venkatesh Iyer struck 32 from 16 deliveries to put the Titans on the back foot early.

Although Rashid Khan briefly pulled GT back into the contest with figures of 2/25, dismissing Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya in the same over, Virat Kohli anchored the chase with authority.

The 37-year-old produced a commanding unbeaten 75 from 42 balls, bringing up his fastest IPL half-century off 25 deliveries. Kohli fittingly sealed the win in style, clearing the boundary for six over long-on in the 18th over to secure victory with 12 balls remaining.