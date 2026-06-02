West Indies announce strong squad for Sri Lanka ODI series

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (left) and captain Shai Hope run between the wickets during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 15, 2026. - ICC

West Indies have named a 15-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, with all fixtures scheduled to take place at Sabina Park in Jamaica between 3 and 8 June.

Captain Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, which has been strengthened by the return of several key players ahead of the important series.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph returns to the ODI setup for the first time since Australia's tour of the Caribbean last year. The pacer has recovered from a back injury that had kept him sidelined since July 2025.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie is also back after missing the tour of New Zealand in November.

Fellow pace bowlers Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales have retained their places in the squad, with Cricket West Indies previously confirming that the workloads of all three quicks will be carefully managed.

Shimron Hetmyer is another notable inclusion, having been reintegrated into the ODI setup following an impressive ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

The left-handed batter amassed 248 runs during the tournament at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 186.46.

Hetmyer last featured in ODI cricket against England in June 2025 and subsequently missed series against Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. He is set to join the squad ahead of the third ODI.

Alick Athanaze, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre and Romario Shepherd are the players to miss out from the squad that toured New Zealand late last year.

Head coach Daren Sammy believes the team's recent success at home can provide confidence against a disciplined Sri Lankan side.

"Sri Lanka are a disciplined and skilful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket," Sammy said.

"For us, this series is about setting the standard — intensity in the field, clarity with the bat and consistency with the ball. We want to play fearless but intelligent cricket and continue building the identity we believe West Indies cricket should represent."

Sammy also highlighted the importance of collective performances as West Indies aim to make home conditions a fortress in ODI cricket.

"In our desire to make home a fortress in ODI cricket, I want the team to win moments consistently rather than relying on individual brilliance, which we have stressed for the last 18 months."

The series marks the beginning of a crucial period for West Indies as they continue their push for automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Currently ranked 10th in the ODI rankings, the Caribbean side remain outside the automatic qualification places, with only the top eight teams, alongside hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, securing direct entry through the rankings pathway.

Despite recent struggles away from home, including five defeats in their last six ODIs, the Men in Maroon have built impressive momentum in Caribbean conditions, winning each of their last four home ODI series since 2023.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Shamar Springer.

Series schedule: