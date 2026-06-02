Ireland women beat West Indies in rain-hit T20I tri-series clash

Ireland Women players celebrate after registering their win over West Indies Women in a rain-hit T20I Tri-Series match at Castle Avenue in Dublin on June 1 2026. X/@cricketireland

DUBLIN: Hosts Ireland Women secured a dramatic one-run victory over West Indies Women via the DLS method in a rain-affected match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at Castle Avenue on Monday.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies Women posted 141-8 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to a fighting knock from middle-order batter Jannillea Glasgow. Ireland's disciplined bowling attack kept the visitors in check throughout the innings.

The Caribbean side suffered early setbacks as Deandra Dottin and captain Hayley Matthews fell cheaply. Alana Dalzell dismissed Matthews for just one, while Ava Canning accounted for Dottin, who made 16 off 16 balls, including three boundaries.

Canning struck again to remove Qiana Joseph for 12 from seven deliveries, while Jahzara Claxton was run out after contributing 11. Veteran batter Stafanie Taylor was forced to retire hurt after scoring nine from 18 balls.

Shemaine Campbelle added 21 from 21 deliveries, featuring three fours, before being dismissed by Lara McBride.

Aaliyah Alleyne contributed six runs, while Glasgow top-scored with a brisk 36 off 26 deliveries, including six fours, before being run out. Zaida James added 14 runs as West Indies posted a fighting total.

Canning and Orla Prendergast led Ireland's bowling effort with two wickets apiece, while Dalzell and McBride claimed one each.

In reply, Ireland's chase got off to a disastrous start as they slipped to 3/2. However, captain Orla Prendergast produced a magnificent counter-attacking innings, smashing 71 off 46 balls, including 11 fours and a six.

Rain halted play in the 15th over with Ireland on 99/5 after 14.1 overs. As conditions prevented any further play, the DLS par score at that stage was 98, handing Ireland a thrilling one-run victory.

Prendergast was deservedly named Player of the Match for her outstanding all-round performance.