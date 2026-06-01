Five Pakistan players picked at LPL 2026 players draft

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris (left) and Mohammad Nawaz bump fists during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Fours match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC

COLOMBO: Five Pakistan cricketers, including experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, have been picked by different teams at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 players draft, held here on Monday.

For the five-team tournament, scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8, Galle Gallants roped in Pakistan all-rounder Nawaz in the platinum overseas category, besides signing the country's emerging left-arm pacer in the gold category.

Colombo Kaps also acquired the services of two Pakistani players in their overseas stocks by picking Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani in the gold category.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Sixers picked another Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Wasim Jr, in the gold category, who will link up with compatriot Sahibzada Farhan in their squad as the top-order batter was signed as an overseas icon by the franchise ahead of the players' draft.

The LPL 2026 will officially get underway on July 17, featuring a repeat of the 2024 final between reigning champions Jaffna Kings and runners-up Galle Gallants, the last edition of the tournament.

The opening fixture will be staged under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club Grounds in Colombo, which recently hosted its first T20 International during this year's T20 World Cup.

The SSC will host the opening three-day block of matches (July 17–19) before the competition moves to Dambulla, followed by Kandy.

The league stage will then return to Colombo, with the knockout matches and final scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium. A reserve day has been set aside for the final on August 9.

The 2026 edition will feature five franchises representing Jaffna Kings, Colombo Kaps, Kandy Royals, Galle Gallants and Dambulla Sixers.

Pakistan players picked at LPL 2026 players draft:

Colombo Kaps: Mohammad Haris (Classic) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold)

Galle Gallants: Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum) and Akif Javed (Gold)

Dambulla Sixers: Mohammad Wasim Jr (Gold)