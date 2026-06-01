Ghazi Ghori reaffirms Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's 'first-choice wicketkeeper'

This collage of pictures shows national wicketkeeper batters Ghazi Ghori (left) and Mohammad Rizwan in action. — PCB/AFP

LAHORE: Emerging national cricketer Ghazi Ghori on Monday clarified that Mohammad Rizwan remained Pakistan's first-choice wicketkeeper batter despite the former captain's snub from the ongoing home ODI series against Australia, scheduled to run until June 4.

Former captain Rizwan, who led Pakistan to consecutive ODI series triumphs away over Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, respectively, after starting his captaincy tenure in late 2024, could not retain his spot in the format as a player after a lacklustre away assignment against Bangladesh, during which he could muster 54 runs at a dismal average of 19.33.

The 33-year-old was replaced by fellow wicketkeeper batter Rohail Nazir in the Green Shirts' squad for the three-match home series against Australia, while Ghori retained his spot after making his debut away against Bangladesh in March.

Rizwan's exclusion from the ODI series against Australia gave rise to speculations that his longer-format career may have been over, which, however, was denied by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi last week.

Meanwhile, Ghori, who played a pivotal role in Pakistan's five-wicket victory over Australia in the series opener on Saturday with an anchoring half-century, dismissed the notion of being the Green Shirts' first-choice wicketkeeper batter and instead argued that the status belongs to Rizwan.

"It's not like that I am replacing Rizwan bhai, he is our most senior player, and only he is our first-choice wicketkeeper," said Ghori during a media briefing on the eve of their second ODI against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"Rest, I have been receiving significant support from the coach and the captain. When I played in Bangladesh, they advised me to stay prepared as I could be given an opportunity anytime and also that I must avail it. So, the captain and coach supported me a lot," he added.

The 23-year-old also credited star batter Babar Azam for support and guidance during the pair's 127-run partnership, which set up their successful run chase of 201 in the first ODI against Australia.

"It gives a lot of confidence when a senior player is already in the middle, and to bat alongside someone like Babar bhai, who has performed so well over the years, gives a different kind of confidence and eases the pressure a bit from the youngster," Ghazi shared.

"Because as a senior player, he was dealing with the difficult tasks by himself and kept me at ease. So, when you're batting alongside someone like Babar bhai, things get easier," he added.