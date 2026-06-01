Babar Azam reacts to AI-generated song using his voice

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam listens to AI-generated song using his voice through a phone in Lahore on June 1, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Monday reacted to the AI-generated song using his voice on the rest day of their three-match home ODI series against Australia, scheduled to run until June 4.

In a light-hearted video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official handles across social media platforms, the 31-year-old batter listened to the famous song, Tumhain Dillagi Bhool Jani Paray Gi by legendary artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, in his AI-generated voice.

Just seconds into the song, Babar was visibly amused and could not contain his laughter before hilariously disowning the voice.

He also praised the cover of the AI-generated song – a collage, featuring an edited picture of Babar passionately performing the song, while the other side features him smiling while donning the jersey of the national men's cricket team.

"I do sing, but that is not my voice. The picture looks nice, though," Babar said after listening to an AI-generated song of himself.

Besides Babar, his national teammates Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah also listened to the AI-generated song, with the former humorously sharing that he had heard worse songs before playfully asserting that he can sing better than the star batter.

"I've heard worse songs than this. I don't think Babar can sing better than me," Agha said playfully.

Naseem, on the other hand, shared his observation that the majority of AI-generated songs use Babar's voice and suggested the former captain should try singing in his real voice at least once.

"In my opinion, most AI-generated songs in Pakistan are made using Babar Azam's voice. I often travel in a car, and reels come up in front of me, which I play on the speaker and listen to. The [AI] voice is even better. We have already heard all his AI songs," Naseem said.

"Babar should try singing in his real voice at least once. Fans love Babar because his name keeps coming up no matter what, whether it's singing or cricket," he concluded.