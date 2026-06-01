Eddie Hearn urges Dana White to release Tom Aspinall from UFC contract

An undated photo of Tom Aspinal (right) and Eddie Hearn. — Screengrab/X

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has urged Dana White to release Tom Aspinall from his UFC contract.

Hearn and White have gone back and forth in recent times over the UFC boss's involvement in the squared circle promotion, especially following American poaching Conor Benn.

Conor shocked the world when he signed for Zuffa Boxing, saying goodbye to Hearn’s Matchroom promotion after spending a decade there.

But Eddie has questioned the deal and planned to explore legal action, as Benn has competed only once on a Ring Magazine card, defeating Regis Prograis.

In his first response to Dana’s move, Hearn signed UFC heavyweight champion Aspinall to a deal with his newly launched talent agency.

As part of his job, the British boxing promoter will ensure Tom Aspinall gets the best financial deals for his fight, and has already criticised his UFC salary.

And now, in a public plea, Eddie Hearn has urged Dana White to release Aspinall so he can pay him high purses.

"And I will, in writing, it will be five or six times more money he’ll be making, but I will put in writing that Tom Aspinall will make a minimum of three times more than he will under his current contract,” Hearn said.

"There you go. And then we can all celebrate a great athlete, a great fighter, and someone that deserves, like Dana said, to make as much money as he can from the sport.

“I would like to propose that Dana White should be happy for Tom Aspinall, who is extremely unhappy, and he should release him of his obligations with the UFC. And he should allow him to go out and make considerably more for himself and his family because that’s what Dana White’s all about, isn’t it? He’d be happy for Tom. So that’s what I would like.”