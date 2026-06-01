Pakistan held by 10-man Bangladesh in four-nation football tournament

Pakistan's Easah Suliman (left) and Bangladesh's Sourav Dewan vie for the ball's possession during their Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament match at the National Football Stadium in Male on June 1, 2026. — Facebook/@PakistanFootballOfficial

MALE: The Pakistan men's football team settled for a goalless draw against 10-man Bangladesh in the opening match of the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament here at the National Football Stadium on Monday.

In the curtain raiser of the four-team tournament, the Green Shirts failed to capitalise on their man-up advantage despite Bangladesh captain Monjurur Rahman being shown the red card for kicking their goalkeeper, Yousuf Butt.

Although the Tigers dominated the ball possession, Pakistan found multiple opportunities to score, but they could make only three shots on target, which were all fended off by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon, who eventually managed to keep a clean sheet.

The goalless stalemate meant the two teams shared one point apiece in the four-nation tournament, which further features Afghanistan and hosts Maldives, who are scheduled to lock horns at the same venue in the evening fixture today.

After a frustrating start to their campaign against Bangladesh, Pakistan next take on hosts Maldives at the same venue on June 4, while their last league-stage fixture is scheduled against Afghanistan on June 7.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams following the completion of the league will compete in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on June 10.

Pakistan squad:

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Yousuf Butt and Hassan Ali.

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Mohammad Fazal, Abdullah Shah, Easah Suliman, Mohib Afridi, Mamoon Moosa, Ali Niazi and Haris Zeb.

Midfielders: Adil Nabi, Rahis Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Hayyan Khattak, Ali Agha and Otis Khan.

Forwards: Shayak Dost, Umer Nawaz, Ali Shah, Ali Khan, Samad Arshad and Harun Hamid.