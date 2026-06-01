Tyson Fury advised to avoid fight with former champion before facing Joshua

An undated photo of British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Duke McKenzie has advised Tyson Fury to avoid a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr before taking on Anthony Joshua later this year.

Fury ended his year-long retirement in April to fight Arslanbek Makmudov. Showing across 12 rounds, ‘The Gypsy King’ defeated the towering Russian on points by unanimous decision.

It was Fury’s first fight since back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Tyson, just moments after his victory against Makhmudov, called out Joshua, who was watching the fight ringside and demanded a face-off in the ring. ‘AJ’ declined and remained seated before leaving the venue. Just days later, though, it was announced that the fight was officially signed.

Fury will face Joshua later this year, but before their clash, ‘AJ’ decided to take a warm-up fight beforehand. ‘The Gypsy King’ has been inspired to do so also. When this was announced, several boxers offered to step in with him, including Ruiz Jr.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, McKenzie was asked if Ruiz as Fury oppenent make any sense.

“No, there is absolutely no sense in it. Stylistically, Andy Ruiz is all wrong, isn’t he? He’s not 6ft 6 or however tall Joshua is. He’s not got long arms, he’s short, he’s diminutive and he’s a little pressure fighter. Stylistically, that fight is all wrong. What he does need is somebody tall and rangy. Joshua, I’m talking about, and Fury is going to have to go down the same road,” McKenzie said.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed the date and location of his next fight on 26th May.

‘The Gypsy King’ will join an already scheduled event organised by Queensberry Promotions. The card will be headlined by Pierce O’Leary in a defence of his IBO World super-lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain, at the 3Arena.

Fury posted a video on his Instagram story, with the caption “Let’s go, August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

“He’s back, he’s back in Thailand baby, camp 2, second camp,” Fury said in the video.