ICC permits pink-ball switch during conventional Tests to counter bad light stoppages

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the fourth day of their second Ashes Test against England at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on December 7, 2025. — Cricket Australia

AHMEDABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the trial of switching from red ball to pink ball during a conventional Test under floodlights to maximise the chances of play and counter the weather-related hindrance, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the amendment, mooted during the ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting held virtually last week, was approved at its board meeting in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Following approval, pink balls can be used in conventional Tests, subject to both teams' mutual consent, which must be obtained ahead of the series, as the move seeks to minimise the time and overs lost to bad light.

The apex cricketing body further said that it would undertake research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to limit loss of play due to bad light.

Furthermore, the ICC Board Meeting also permitted the head coach or designated staff to enter the field during the drink breaks in ODIs.

Previously, only substitute players were allowed to enter the field and relay messages during the drink breaks, which are taken twice in an ODI innings, one hour and 10 minutes apart.

The ICC also made a slight tweak to the playing conditions of T20Is, as it reduced the time of the innings break to 15 minutes, previously set at 20.

In another amendment, ICC said it would give the on-field umpires access to HawkEye data to analyse bowlers for illegal actions during matches as part of its determination to crack down on bowlers with suspect actions.