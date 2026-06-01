Arne Slot pens heartfelt farewell message for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks dejected after the match at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 3, 2026. — Reuters

Arne Slot penned a heartfelt farewell message for Liverpool after he was sacked as manager on Saturday following a fifth-place finish in the Premier League this season.

The Dutchman, 47, secured a Premier League title in his first season with Liverpool, but was fired by the club's hierarchy after enduring a difficult campaign.

According to the BBC report, Liverpool are set to open formal talks with former Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola this week over becoming their new manager.

In an emotional open letter published in the Liverpool Echo, Slot said that he was welcomed by the fans when he arrived at the club and helped him on his path.

"That is something I cherish," he added.

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead.

"The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure."

Despite suffering 20 defeats across all competitions, Slot helped Liverpool to secure a Champions League spot next season.

"Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond," he added.

"Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.

"When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it."

Arne Slot joined Liverpool in 2024 as a manager, replacing Jurgen Klopp, who stepped down after nine years in charge.

The Dutch coach made a dream start to his job at Anfield, delivering the club’s 20th league title in front of the home supporters with four games in hand.

"It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us," said Slot. "Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there - lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation.

"Having had much of that taken from you in 2020, it was never lost on me how much it mattered that you were part of it all.

"Seeing you come together in your hundreds of thousands on the streets of Liverpool for the title celebrations only reinforced that idea.

"Liverpool's 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud.

"This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours. That is how it should be."