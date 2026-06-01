Hesson dismisses concerns over slow pitches for Pakistan's World Cup preparations

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson addresses a press conference during the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 11, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan men's cricket team's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Monday addressed the criticism surrounding the spin-friendly pitches being used for their ongoing three-match home ODI series against Australia, scheduled to run until June 4.

The ongoing series, which the Green Shirts lead 1-0 after securing a hard-earned victory in the low-scoring opening fixture, is of great significance for them to prepare for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Despite the victory, cricket pundits questioned the spin-friendly pitch, suggesting that the mega event will instead be played on the pace-friendly surfaces, particularly in South Africa.

Hesson, however, dismissed the "myth" that all the pitches in South Africa are quick and bouncy, while also highlighting that the other two host countries, Zimbabwe and Namibia, favour spin.

"I've been hearing a bit of chatter about the pitches here in Pakistan not being the ideal preparation for the World Cup in South Africa. It's actually a topic I talked about on the latest [PCB podcast]," Hesson wrote on X.

"Firstly, the World Cup is jointly hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Zimbabwe and Namibia have venues where spin is a big factor, and we will be playing matches in those countries.

"The myth of all pitches in South Africa being quick and bouncy are just not true; there are definitely some which are but they also vary throughout the country."

I've been hearing a bit of chatter about the pitches here in Pakistan not being the ideal preparation for the World Cup in South Africa. It’s actually a topic I talked about on the latest #PCB podcast.



Firstly the World Cup is jointly hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and… — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) June 1, 2026

He also cited Pakistan's recent away ODI series against South Africa in late 2024, the opening fixture of which in Paarl was dominated by the spinners, to assert that the Pakistan management has researched thoroughly and will be using its findings to prepare for varying conditions.

"Those that remember the last ODI series Pakistan played in SA which included Paarl where spin dictated the outcome of the match. Rest assured we have [completed] significant research and will be using the next 18 months to prepare for a variety of conditions."