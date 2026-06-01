Iraq announce FIFA World Cup squad with Hussein spearheading attack

Iraq's Ayman Hussein celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on January 19, 2024. — Reuters

Iraq's head coach Graham Arnold announced his final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday. The Australian football manager has included the core group of players who secured qualification through the intercontinental playoffs.

Experienced forward Aymen Hussein will lead the Iraqi attack in North America. The veteran striker, who is looked at as a role model by the national team, leads a potent frontline that includes Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

A notable absence from Arnold's squad was Dundee defender Dario Naamo. The full-back was omitted after recently changing his sporting nationality, having represented Finland at the youth international level.

Arnold’s midfield revolves around considerable European experience, headlined by Utrecht's Zidane Iqbal and Heerenveen's Aimar Sher.

Arnold has also decided to keep goalkeeper Kamil Saadi with the squad during the training camp as a precaution against potential injuries.

Iraq have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 40 years after defeating Bolivia 2-1 in April to secure the spot in the global showpiece event. They have been placed in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan, Ahmed Basil

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Manaf Younis, Zaid Tahseen, Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski, Ahmed Yahya, Zaid Ismail, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon

Midfielders: Amir Al Ammari, Kevin Yakob, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ahmed Qasim, Youssef Amyn, Marko Farji

Forwards: Ali Jassim, Ali Al Hamadi, Ali Yousef, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali