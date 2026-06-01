Joao Fonseca credits change of mentality for rise at French Open

Brazil's Joao Fonseca reacts after winning his fourth round match against Norway's Casper Ruud at Roland Garros in Paris on May 31, 2026. — Reuters

Joao Fonseca said a lot of hard work and a change in mentality have helped him succeed at the French Open and reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday before knocking out 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the third round.

"Pre-season in December was pretty tough," he told reporters. "Australia can be an example, because I was with no rhythm at all. Practiced like two days with 13 days off and tried to play.

"But what changed is doing a lot of physical stuff and working hard."

After winning the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals, Fonseca made his reputation with an upset of Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open in 2025.

He said that after last year's exposure, he has learned a lot, which is helping him grow.

"The mentality also changed a lot, focusing on the points and not in the end of the match," he said.

"I'm out of home since Monte-Carlo, but I think a lot of work came. Mentality improved a lot."

Joao Fonseca said that it was more comfortable to impose himself against Ruud than he had during his win against Djokovic in Paris, repeatedly taking the initiative against one of the circuit's strongest clay-court players.

"Against Djokovic was more mental," he said.

"I was feeling more confident in today's match and more aggressive, going for the shots and trying to command on the points pretty soon."

Three-time champion Gustavo Kuerten was in the stands to support his countryman on Sunday, and Fonseca enjoyed having the support.

"Having Guga there supporting and cheering was amazing and super-nice experience today," he added.

"It's different. Of course my first time, but just living the moment.”