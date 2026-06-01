IPL 2026 Final: RCB beat Gujarat Titans to claim second straight title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players celebrate after securing victory over Gujarat Titans to clinch their second Indian Premier League (IPL) title following the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, 2026. - AFP

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten half-century as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched back-to-back IPL titles, defeating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive 156, RCB reached the target in 18 overs, losing five wickets along the way to secure a memorable victory.

Kohli sealed the win in style with a six, completing a superb 42-ball 75-run knock laced with nine fours and three sixes. He then pointed towards the stands as Bengaluru players rushed onto the field in celebration.

It marked another historic night for RCB and Kohli, who had ended their long wait for a maiden IPL title last year at the same venue before successfully defending their crown this season.

Kohli dominated the sea of red in the stands, with more than 90,000 fans in attendance at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

He and opener Venkatesh Iyer, who made 32 off 16 balls, gave Bengaluru a flying start with a 62-run partnership. However, Mohammed Siraj broke the stand by dismissing Iyer, while Kagiso Rabada removed Devdutt Padikkal from the other end.

Rashid Khan then struck twice in a single over, removing captain Rajat Patidar for 15 and Krunal Pandya to lift Gujarat’s hopes briefly.

Tim David (24) joined Kohli to stabilise the innings with a crucial 41-run stand before falling, but Kohli remained composed and guided RCB home alongside Jitesh Sharma.

Earlier, RCB’s bowling attack laid the foundation for victory as Rasikh Salam impressed with 3/27, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two wickets each in a disciplined display.

Opting to bowl first, RCB justified their decision by striking early. Hazlewood removed Shubman Gill for 10 off eight deliveries featuring two fours, with Rajat Patidar taking a sharp running catch, while Kumar dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 12.

Washington Sundar offered resistance with a fighting unbeaten 50 off 37 deliveries studded with five boundaries, but Gujarat struggled to build partnerships as wickets fell regularly.

Krunal Pandya dismissed Jos Buttler for 19, leaving Gujarat reeling at 73-4 in 12.1 overs.

Despite Sundar’s resilience, Gujarat Titans were restricted to a below-par total and ultimately finished runners-up for the second time in three finals. Their only IPL title remains the one they won in their debut season in 2022.