Rebecca Stokell stars as Ireland women beat Pakistan in T20I tri-series

Ireland women batter Rebecca Stokell plays a shot during the T20I tri-series match against Pakistan women here at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on May 31, 2026. - X/@cricketireland

DUBLIN: Rebecca Stokell struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Ireland women to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan women in their T20I tri-series match at Castle Avenue on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 177, Ireland reached the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of match-winning knocks from Rebecca Stokell and Amy Hunter.

Stokell remained unbeaten on 60 from 42 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries, while opener Hunter laid the foundation of the chase with a fluent 56 off 44 balls, which included seven fours and a six.

Prendergast provided the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten 33 from just 17 deliveries, striking six fours as Ireland sealed the win with five balls to spare.

Pakistan's bowlers struggled to contain the hosts despite making early breakthroughs. Ayesha Zafar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2-24 in her three overs, while Rameen Shamim chipped in with one wicket.

Batting first, the Girls in Green posted a competitive total in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an impressive batting display from openers Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza, along with valuable contributions from skipper Fatima Sana and Saira Jabeen.

Pakistan lost Gull Feroza after a solid 44-run opening stand, as Ava Canning struck to remove her after she scored 32 off 15 deliveries, hitting six boundaries.

Arlene Kelly then provided the visitors with a second breakthrough, dismissing Ayesha Zafar cheaply for six off eight balls, including one boundary.

Muneeba Ali and Saira Jabeen then steadied the innings, adding crucial runs and guiding Pakistan past the 100-run mark. Muneeba was in excellent touch, bringing up her sixth T20I half-century in style.

However, the 88-run partnership was ended when Alana Dalzell struck to dismiss Muneeba after a superb knock of 65 off 41 deliveries, featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Canning later removed Saira Jabeen, who scored 36 off 33 balls with four boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 155-4 in 16.5 overs.

Skipper Fatima Sana fell to Orla Prendergast, who claimed her first wicket after scoring 21 off 14 deliveries, including two fours, while Aliya Riaz was run out on the final ball of the innings after making four off seven balls.

For Ireland, Ava Canning was the standout bowler with two wickets for 35 runs in her four overs, while Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly picked up one wicket each.