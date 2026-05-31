FIFA, AFC urge PFF to revise constitution and end interference

President of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Mohsen Gilani (second from right) along with Shahid Khokhar and other AFC, FIFA representatives during the opening day of the Governance and Statutes Revision Workshop on May 31, 2026. - PFF

KARACHI: FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have emphasised the need for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to revise its constitution and align it with international governance standards, while warning that third-party interference in the federation's affairs will not be tolerated.

The message was delivered on the opening day of the Governance and Statutes Revision Workshop on Sunday, where FIFA's Head of Member Associations Governance, Rolf Tanner and AFC Senior Manager of the South Asia Unit, Sonam Jigmi, addressed members of the PFF Congress.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts to update the PFF constitution, which was last comprehensively revised in 2014.

Although several amendments were introduced ahead of last year's PFF elections conducted under the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, both FIFA and the AFC believe a broader review is now required.

Addressing participants, Tanner stressed the importance of good governance and highlighted the need for a clear separation of powers between the federation's legislative, executive and judicial bodies.

"The separation of powers ensures a system of checks and balances that reduces the risk of corruption," Tanner said.

The workshop also focused on key governance principles, including the prevention of conflicts of interest, the promotion of gender equality and the enhancement of competence in football administration.

Tanner described the revision of the PFF constitution as an urgent requirement mandated by FIFA and the AFC to ensure long-term stability in Pakistan football.

"FIFA and the AFC directed a revision of the PFF constitution one year after the elections, and this workshop is a step towards ensuring that it happens very soon," he said.

PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani welcomed the reform process and acknowledged that constitutional changes had been delayed for far too long.

"The revision of the statutes has been pending for a decade while other federations have moved light-years ahead, so we need to ensure it happens now," Gilani said.

Tanner also linked stronger governance with improved sporting performance, arguing that administrative stability is essential for football development.

"You are not going to progress at a sporting level with an archaic federation. It is important because, at the end of the day, our motivation should be to ensure that football is developed and played," he added.

Meanwhile, Jigmi assured participants that the constitutional review process would be transparent and based on consultation with all stakeholders.

He also underlined the importance of complying with FIFA and AFC regulations, warning that member associations risk losing certain rights if they fail to meet their obligations.

"A federation that does not comply with FIFA and AFC obligations loses its rights as a member association," Jigmi said.

The workshop is expected to continue discussions on governance reforms and the framework for updating the PFF constitution in line with FIFA and AFC requirements.