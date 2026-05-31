Former champion Iga Swiatek knocked out in French Open last 16 by Marta Kostyuk

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on May 31, 2026. — Reuters

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek suffered a shock exit from Roland Garros on her 25th birthday after losing 7-5, 6-1 to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday.

The Polish third seed struggled with inconsistency throughout the contest as the in-form Kostyuk extended her winning streak to 15 matches.

Swiatek, widely known as the "Queen of Clay" after claiming four titles in Paris, has not lifted a trophy on the surface since her most recent French Open triumph in 2024 and remains without a title in 2026.

Kostyuk arrived in Paris unbeaten on clay this season, having won the Madrid Open and the Rouen Open, and carried that confidence into one of the biggest victories of her career.

"I'm still in shock to beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here," said Kostyuk.

"I feel like I've given myself more space to just create something, to challenge my opponents. I woke up in the morning and all I thought was 'what an unbelievable day I have to live today... there's nothing I could do other than this'."

The opening set was closely contested, with both players exchanging breaks twice.

However, Swiatek's serve was undermined by costly unforced errors, including two double faults, allowing Kostyuk to seize control and claim the set.

The Ukrainian, who had never previously taken a set from Swiatek in three tour-level meetings, dominated the second set with powerful groundstrokes to reach her first Roland Garros quarter-final.