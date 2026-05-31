David Warner reacts to Arafat Minhas' ODI debut against Australia

David Warner of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground on June 18, 2024 in Antigua. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former Australia opener David Warner has lauded Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas following his remarkable One-Day International debut in the opening match of the series against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Warner took to Instagram to acknowledge the young cricketer's outstanding performance, sharing a picture of Minhas on his story and offering words of encouragement after the memorable display.

"Well done legend," Warner wrote, congratulating the Pakistan youngster on his impressive achievement.

Minhas enjoyed a dream start to his ODI career, producing a match-winning bowling performance that played a pivotal role in Pakistan's victory.

The left-arm spinner claimed five wickets in his full quota of 10 overs, troubling the Australian batting line-up with his accuracy and composure.

His brilliant spell helped dismiss Australia for 200 in 42.3 overs and earned him a place in Pakistan cricket history.

Minhas became the first Pakistani bowler to claim a five-wicket haul on ODI debut and recorded the best bowling figures by a Pakistan player in their first ODI appearance, finishing with 5/32.

Pakistan comfortably chased down the target, reaching 204-5 in 42.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Former captain Babar Azam led the run chase with a composed 69 off 94 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six. Ghazi Ghori also impressed with a fluent 65 from 92 balls, including eight fours.

The two teams will now travel to Lahore for the remaining fixtures of the series. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on 2 and 4 June respectively.