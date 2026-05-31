Sorana Cirstea ends 17-year wait for French Open quarter-final

Romania's Sorana Cirstea reacts during her fourth round match against China's Wang Xiyu on May 31, 2026. — Reuters

Romania's Sorana Cirstea showed that age is no barrier to ambition as she defeated China's Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-6(4) at the French Open on Sunday to reach her first Roland Garros quarter-final in 17 years.

The 36-year-old, who plans to retire at the end of the season, has now reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for only the third time in her career.

It marks her first last-eight appearance in Paris since 2009, representing the longest interval between a player's first two women's singles major quarter-finals in the Open Era.

With the bottom half of the draw wide open following a series of shocks, including the elimination of four-time champion Iga Swiatek earlier on Sunday, Cirstea may sense a genuine opportunity to make a deep run.

Reflecting on her triumph, Cirstea said her deep passion for tennis and belief that dreams have no age limit continue to drive her success on the sport's biggest stages.

"I always thought there is no expiry date for ambition and for dreams. I have so much passion for this sport," Cirstea said after her victory.

"I absolutely love tennis and to be able to still play at this level - have my family, my team, the closest people watching me - it's an absolute joy.

"I think sometimes society puts us in certain groups because of the age. But I think in life, you are free to do whatever you want and I want to play. And here I am, thank you everyone for all the support."

It is pertinent to mention that she also reached two semi-finals during the clay-court season and stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Rome.