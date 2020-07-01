Bowling coach Waqar Younis gives advice to pacer Naseem Shah. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday commenced its training session at Worcestershire.

The coaches and cricketers expressed excitement over returning to the field after experiencing a three-month gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is exciting for everyone. Everybody was itching to come back on the field because of the three-month gap," said head coach-cum-Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

"I feel really happy over this reunion with Pakistan. I have high expectations from our youngsters and the entire team and hopefully we will do well," said batting coach Younis Khan.

"Really happy to be back because we had last seen action in the PSL, three months ago. Hopefully this is the start of a very good tour for us," said opening batsman Shan Masood.

Take a look:

Pakistan vs England: Pakistan team train at Worcestershire, in pictures