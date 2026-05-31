New Zealand receive major boost ahead of England Test series

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand (left) celebrates with Tom Latham after dismissing Ollie Pope during day two of the Third Test Match against England at Seddon Park on December 15, 2024 in Hamilton. - AFP

LONDON: New Zealand have received a significant boost ahead of their Test series against England with the return of Mitchell Santner to the squad following recovery from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while representing Mumbai Indians.

Santner arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday and will link up with the touring party ahead of the first Test at Lord’s, which begins on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was initially ruled out of the opening match of the three-Test series as well as the one-off fixture against Ireland in Belfast after scans confirmed a grade-three shoulder injury requiring around a month of rehabilitation.

New Zealand had earlier indicated that Santner would be assessed with a view to featuring in the second and third Tests at The Oval and Trent Bridge.

However, he has now been drafted into the squad immediately, replacing spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who scored 98 on debut against Ireland but will return home early.

New Zealand recently secured an innings victory over Ireland inside three days, with Nathan Smith claiming eight wickets and Blair Tickner taking six.

Foxcroft bowled just one over in the match, while Daryl Mitchell also contributed with his medium pace.

Fast bowler Matt Henry missed the game due to a minor hamstring strain but has since travelled to London to prepare for the England series alongside Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.

England, meanwhile, have not played since the conclusion of the Ashes in January.

They will be led by head coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, who is aiming to revive England’s fortunes in the same aggressive style that transformed the Black Caps during his tenure four years ago, when New Zealand were swept 3-0.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c/wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson and Will Young.

Travelling reserve: Ben Sears.

England-New Zealand Test schedule: