Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chris Richards out of Senegal friendly after injury setback

Crystal Palace's Chris Richards leaves training on May 26, 2026. — Reuters

Chris Richards’s chances of playing at the World Cup on home soil are in doubt after an ankle injury, with coach Mauricio Pochettino leaving him out of the squad for Sunday’s friendly against Senegal.

The Crystal Palace defender tore two ankle ligaments against Brentford and also missed the club’s Conference League final win.

Pochettino explained that Richards has been left out against Senegal to continue rehabilitation and be reassessed next week as medical staff monitor his ankle recovery.

"We decided with Chris, with the medical and the performance staff, (for him) to not be part of the group that is going to be in North Carolina playing tomorrow against Senegal," Pochettino said.

"I think he needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week how he is.

"I was asking from yesterday, (when Richards) arrived, to (assistant coach) Jesus 100 times: 'What do you think, what information do we have?'. The answer was, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ Yes, it's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key."

Pochettino added that defender Tim Ream, who has made 80 appearances for the United States, had been named captain of the side.

"I am so grateful that he is with us, because he's a great captain, not only on the field, we know that, maybe more important, off the field," Pochettino added.

"I think he has the experience, the capacity to be the leader that we want, the positive leader."