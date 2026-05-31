Scotland call up Tyler Fletcher to replace injured Billy Gilmour in FIFA World Cup squad

Scotland's Tyler Fletcher in action against Curacao in International Friendly on May 30, 2026. — Reuters

Scotland national football team have confirmed a late change to their World Cup squad after Billy Gilmour was ruled out through injury, with Tyler Fletcher called up as his replacement ahead of the squad deadline on Monday.

Gilmour, the Napoli midfielder, suffered a knee injury during Scotland’s friendly victory over Curacao on Saturday and will now miss the tournament in North America, dealing a significant blow to Steve Clarke’s plans.

The Napoli star had been an important figure in Scotland’s qualification campaign and his absence is expected to be strongly felt.

In response, Scotland national team manager Stephen Clarke moved quickly to bring in 19-year-old Manchester United youngster Fletcher, who recently made his senior debut against Curacao.

The midfielder, who is the son of former Scotland international Darren Fletcher and twin brother of Jack Fletcher, has impressed during training and was already being considered among the standby options.

Following the news of Billy Gilmour's injury the club confirms 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher has been added to our World Cup squad after making his debut against Curacao yesterday.

“Welcome aboard, Tyler.”

Clarke expressed his disappointment at losing Gilmour but praised Fletcher’s potential and readiness to step up at short notice.

"I've got Connor Barron, Andy Irving, Lennon Miller, and you see for yourself how good young Tyler is,” Clarke said.

"The three that I mentioned are on standby. Obviously, Tyler joined us this week. He's trained well this week, so he's a little bit closer than the other three, but I'd need to have a big discussion with my staff and decide the best way to go.”