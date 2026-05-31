Thailand, Malaysia and China qualify for 2026 Asian Games women’s cricket

Thailand women’s players celebrate after registering a win over Pakistan women in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on October 6, 2022. - ACC

Thailand and Malaysia have booked their places in the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games alongside China after finishing among the top three in the qualifying tournament held in Kuala Lumpur from May 26 to May 31.

Thailand and Malaysia contested the final of the qualifiers, while China secured third place to complete the trio of teams progressing to the main event. The Asian Games will take place in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, in September and October.

Thailand dominated Group A, registering wins over Malaysia and Hong Kong to finish top of the table. Malaysia recovered from their group-stage setback by defeating Hong Kong to reach the semi-finals, where they were joined by Group B leaders Nepal and runners-up China.

In the semi-finals, Thailand delivered a commanding performance against China, bowling them out for just 53 and securing an 83-run victory. Malaysia, meanwhile, successfully chased Nepal’s total of 126 for 6, winning by two wickets with eight balls remaining.

With both finalists already assured of qualification for the Asian Games, attention turned to the third-place playoff, where China defeated Nepal via the DLS method in a rain-affected contest, winning by five wickets.

Later, Thailand reinforced their dominance by dismissing Malaysia for 54 and sealing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

Thailand, one of the leading Associate sides in women’s cricket, have previously featured at global events, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 after qualifying in 2019.

They currently sit 12th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, ahead of Malaysia (28th) and China (42nd).

The women’s cricket event at the Asian Games will feature eight teams in the T20 format. Four Full Members from Asia — Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — have qualified automatically, along with hosts Japan.

The men’s qualifying competition is still ongoing. Alongside Japan and the five Full Member sides — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — four additional teams will advance from the qualifiers involving Nepal, China, Malaysia, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Oman and Singapore.