Anastasia Potapova stuns Coco Gauff at French Open

Austria's Anastasia Potapova shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the U.S. after winning their third round match on May 30, 2026. — Reuters

Defending champion Coco Gauff was knocked out of the French Open in the third round after a dramatic three-set defeat to Anastasia Potapova on Saturday.

The American fourth seed lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 in a match of shifting momentum, ending her title defence at Roland Garros where she beat Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final. She arrived without a 2026 title.

Potapova’s defence and deep groundstrokes unsettled Gauff in long baseline exchanges as momentum swung throughout the contest, sending Potapova into the fourth round for only the second time in her career.

She will now face Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16 after her win over Camila Osorio.

The draw guarantees an unseeded player a place in the semi-finals.

Reflecting on her defeat Gauff admitted that despite good practice and fighting hard, she failed to carry her level into key moments and let momentum slip instead of maintaining pressure.

"I feel like I'm practicing well, and when the moments get there, I'm not quite translating that. I do it at times, and then I also don't do it,"

"It's one thing to lose, but I think today I didn't - I mean, I competed, I fought my hardest, but I don't think I played the way I wanted to in the crucial moments.

"I think that's maybe the issue too that when I see the momentum is on my side, I should keep putting my foot on the gas instead of maybe letting up a little bit, and I think that's what I did."