Mohammad Yousuf names Pakistan’s greatest cricketers after landmark 1,000th ODI

Head Coach of Pakistan, Mohammad Yousuf, reacts ahead of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 semi-final against Australia at Willowmoore Park on February 8, 2024, in Benoni, South Africa. – ICC

KARACHI: Former Test batter Mohammad Yousuf has named some of Pakistan’s greatest-ever cricketers after the national side marked its historic 1,000th ODI appearance with a commanding victory over Australia in the series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Yousuf took to social media platform 'X' to mark the milestone, sharing a star-studded all-time line-up featuring legendary figures from different eras of Pakistan cricket, along with a tribute to the iconic 1992 World Cup triumph.

“Pakistan’s historic #1000th ODI win sparks greatest players,” Yousuf wrote, before listing his selected XI:

Captain & all-rounder: Imran Khan

Fast bowler: Wasim Akram

Batter: Saeed Anwar

Wicketkeeper: Rashid Latif

Spinner: Saqlain Mushtaq

He also highlighted the unforgettable 1992 World Cup final as the most memorable moment in Pakistan cricket history.

Pakistan's Historic #1000th ODI Win Sparks Greatest Player

Captain & Allrounder : Imran Khan

Fast Bowler: Wasim Akram

Batter: Saeed Anwar

Wicket Keeper : Rashid Latif

Spinner : Saqlain Mushtaq

Most memorable

1992 Worldcup Finals — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 31, 2026

Meanwhile, the Men in Green began the three-match ODI series in dominant fashion, defeating Australia by five wickets in a low-scoring contest. Debutant Arafat Minhas produced a record-breaking performance to headline the victory.

Minhas made an immediate impact on his ODI debut, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul in a disciplined 10-over spell.

His figures helped bundle Australia out for 200 in 42.3 overs, while also earning him a place in the record books as the first Pakistan bowler to take five wickets on ODI debut, finishing with the best-ever debut figures by a Pakistan player of 5/32.

In reply, the Green Shirts chased down the target comfortably, reaching 204-5 in 42.3 overs.

Babar Azam anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 94 balls, striking four boundaries and a six, while Ghazi Ghori contributed a fluent 65 off 92 deliveries, hitting eight fours.

With the first ODI concluded, both sides will now travel to Lahore for the remaining matches of the series, with the second and third ODIs scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and June 4 respectively.