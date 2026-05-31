Amanda Serrano equals women’s boxing knockout record with stoppage

An undated picture of America’s Amanda Serrano. — Instagram/ mostvaluablepromotions

TEXES: America’s Amanda Serrano equalled the record for the most knockouts in women’s boxing history after a dominant second-round stoppage of Cheyenne Hanson, successfully retaining her WBA and WBO featherweight titles.

Serrano controlled the bout from the outset and, after pinning Germany’s Hanson in the corner, unleashed a relentless flurry of unanswered punches that forced the referee to step in and wave off the contest in El Paso.

The 37-year-old now has 32 knockout victories, becoming the first fighter to stop Hanson inside the distance and further cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s most powerful finishers.

Reflecting on her triumph, Serrano said she used the full three-minute rounds to feel out her opponent early and then enjoy herself as she settled into her rhythm in the fight.

"This is my time," Serrano said.

"With the three minutes we get to set up shots. I was feeling her out in the first round. But I think the three minutes gave us more time to have fun in there, and that's what I was doing, I was having fun.

"I can break the knockout record in my next fight," Serrano said. "I can get my 50th win and break Christy Martin's knockout record."

In the co-main event, former UFC star Holly Holm suffered another narrow defeat as she was edged out by Stephanie Han in her bid to capture the WBA lightweight title.

Desley Robinson produced a commanding performance to retain her IBF and WBO middleweight titles with a wide unanimous decision victory over Mary Spencer.

Mexican fighter Lourdes Juarez also held on to her WBC light-flyweight crown after edging Yokasta Valle via split decision in a tightly contested bout.