San Antonio Spurs stun Oklahoma City Thunder to reach NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: San Antonio Spurs produced a stunning upset to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals here at Paycom Center on Saturday, securing their place in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Led by Victor Wembanyama’s 22 points, the Spurs overcame the defending champions on their home court to complete a memorable series victory.

"This feeling, I can't explain it," Wembanyama said. "It's so powerful."

Julian Champagnie contributed 20 points, including six three-pointers, while Stephon Castle added 16 points and De’Aaron Fox finished with 15.

Dylan Harper scored 12 points, while Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell each added 11 as San Antonio advanced to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The Spurs will host Game 1 on Wednesday night.

"Back in October, we knew we had a chance to be pretty good," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.

The decisive moment came midway through the fourth quarter when Luke Kornet blocked Isaiah Hartenstein at the rim, denying Oklahoma City a fast-break basket that would have reduced the deficit to four points. The Spurs then pulled away to silence the home crowd.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points and nine assists, while Cason Wallace scored 17.

Jared McCain and Alex Caruso chipped in with 12 points each, but Oklahoma City’s hopes were hindered by the absence of Jalen Williams due to a left hamstring injury.