Luis Enrique calls Arsenal opener ‘lucky’ as PSG defend Champions League crown

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique with the trophy celebrates with players and staff after winning the UEFA Champions League on May 30, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique described Arsenal’s early opener in the UEFA Champions League final as a ‘lucky action’ after his side recovered to retain the trophy with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

Premier League champions Arsenal, aiming to lift the European Cup for the first time in their history, made the perfect start when Kai Havertz broke through to score in the sixth minute.

PSG struggled to break down Arsenal’s organised defence for much of the contest but eventually found an equaliser through an Ousmane Dembele penalty in the second half.

The French champions then held their nerve in the shootout to become only the second club, after Real Madrid, to win back-to-back Champions League titles in the modern era.

Enrique admitted Arsenal’s early goal made the Champions League final difficult, but felt PSG deserved to level the match and were rewarded with the trophy after prevailing on penalties.

“I think the match started the best way for them [Arsenal],” Luis Enrique said.

“They scored in a lucky action. After that it was pressure for them because they know how to defend.

“It was very tough. We are used to attacking in that way with a lot of players behind the ball, but against them they are strong physically. They try to take advantage in any action. Very tough.

“I think we deserved to draw the match and at the end, we are very happy winning that trophy.”

The triumph secured a third Champions League title as a coach for Luis Enrique, placing him alongside Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley.

However, he played down suggestions that he should be regarded as a legend.

“Legend? I'm not interested in that,” he said. “I have only three, so I have to improve, but I will sign up for four.”