PFF invite footballers to hear out grievances in sport

Players of the men and women football teams express their grievances. Photo: AFP

The normalization committee of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) invited players of the men and women football teams to share their grievances and ideas to improve things.

According to a spokesman of PFF, the players openly expressed their concerns and shared their ideas, opinions and suggestions with Hamza Khan, the chairman of PFF Normalization Committee, who ensured that all possible efforts will be made to bring improvements to the sport in the country.

"The meeting, held via video conference, was aimed to address players’ concerns and to make them feel safe and secured, Hamza invited the players and listened to them and assured them of all possible measures to protect their interests," the spokesman said.

PFF spokesman added that players highlighted the issues about lack of infrastructure, lack of professionalism, lack of professional leagues and quality competitions. The players also spoke about financial issues they're facing due to the ongoing pandemic.

Women players also sought attention towards women football and highlighted the importance of arranging more practice facilities.

Hamza, told Geo News that the idea behind inviting players was to make them realise that can be heard.

"These are not options, these are basic requirements of any sport, and the national team players deserve respect. We are setting an example for everyone. Everywhere in the world players are heard by bodies but here things were different, we tried to change the perception here,” he said.

"We want to change the status of football. Federation is also answerable to players and they are our primary responsibility."

Hamza confirmed that players were worried about activities and their main concern was about limited numbers of matches.

"Another issue raised by players was their financial problems, and we will try to make something for them. We have limited mandate but we'll do whatever is possible for us," he said.

He further said that former captain Kaleemullah suggested a system of central contracts but added that such a system needs to have regular competitions.

"We want to set an example for anyone who will be succeeded to the helm of affairs in PFF. Officials should do their best to support the players who are the driving force behind the success of any sport," Hamza said.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the participants were Hajra Khan, Sahar Zaman, Abiha Haider, Maria Khan, Malika Noor and Fatima Ansari, Saddam Hussain, Yousuf Butt, Ahsanullah, Hassan Bashir, Mohammad Riaz, and Mohammad Waheed.

PFF invite footballers to hear out grievances in sport