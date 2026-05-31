Arafat Minhas responds to question on replacing Mohammad Nawaz

The collage of photos features Pakistan all-rounders Arafat Minhas (left) and Mohammad Nawaz. - AFP/ICC

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Arafat Minhas has responded to a question regarding his potential as a replacement for fellow all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan setup after producing a standout performance on his ODI debut against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

During a recent media conference, Minhas was asked whether his impressive debut could see him being viewed as a potential replacement for Mohammad Nawaz, and how he intends to handle such challenges given Nawaz’s established role and years of service to the national side.

The left-arm spinner replied with maturity, stating that his priority is not to replace any player but to cement his own place in the squad through consistent, match-winning performances.

“I don’t want to replace anyone. I want to establish myself in the team as a permanent member and contribute match-winning performances for the side,” Minhas said.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey, he highlighted his consistency at various levels, stressing his ability to deliver impactful performances whenever given an opportunity.

“I think in my past cricket as well — whether it was at U19 level, Pakistan Shaheens, or wherever I got the opportunity — I always tried to deliver match-winning and impactful performances. And I believe I have been successful in doing that,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the 21-year-old delivered a sensational spell on his ODI debut, claiming a five-wicket haul in his 10-over spell to help bowl Australia out for 200 in 42.3 overs.

Minhas made history by becoming the first Pakistan bowler to claim a five-wicket haul on ODI debut, while also registering the best debut bowling figures of 5/32 by a Pakistan player, breaking a 41-year-old record.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably, finishing at 204/5 in 42.3 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 69 off 94 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six, while Ghazi Ghori contributed a fluent 65 from 92 balls, hitting eight fours.

For the unversed, both sides will now move to Lahore, where the remaining two matches of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and 4 respectively.