Former Pakistan cricketers react to Arafat Minhas' sensational ODI debut

Pakistan spinner Arafat Minhas raises the ball after taking a five-wicket haul during the first ODI against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan cricketers have praised all-rounder Arafat Minhas after his sensational debut in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After Pakistan opted to bowl first, Arafat delivered a dream spell, returning figures of 5/32 in his 10 overs as Australia were bowled out for 200 in 44.1 overs.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target, finishing at 204/5 in 42.3 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 69 off 94 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six, while Ghazi Ghori contributed a fluent 65 from 92 balls, hitting eight fours.

Arafat made history by becoming the first Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut, while also recording the best bowling figures by a Pakistan player on debut, breaking a 41-year-old record.

Following the match, former cricketers took to social media to applaud the youngster’s remarkable start at international level, highlighting both his composure and match-winning impact.

Former stars expressed their admirations on social media, highlighting the youngster’s impressive start at the international level and the promise he brings for the future.

Former Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood lauded Arafat Minhas for his outstanding debut performance, praising his composure and impact on the game.

"Arafat Minhas you beauty," Maqsood wrote.

Arafat minhas You beauty❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) May 30, 2026

Former Pakistan captain and opening batter Salman Butt lauded the young all-rounder’s impressive breakthrough in ODI cricket, highlighting the promise and impact he showed on debut and wishing him continued success at the highest level.

"Meanwhile many congratulations to Arafat Minhas on a wonderful start to his ODI career," Butt wrote.

Meanwhile many congratulations to Arafat Minhas on a wonderful start to his ODI career . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) May 30, 2026

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan praised Arafat Minhas for his sensational breakthrough performance, highlighting the significance of a five-wicket haul on debut and calling it a strong start to what could be a promising international career.

"Congratulations to Arafat Minhas on becoming the 1st Pakistani to take 5 wicket haul on debut. Well done. Many more to come," Khan wrote.

Congratulations to Arafat Minhas on becoming the 1st Pakistani to take 5 wicket haul on debut. Well done. Many more to come #pakvaus #PakistanCricket — Junaid khan (@JunaidkhanREAL) May 30, 2026

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali also lauded the team’s overall performance, noting both the bowling impact and the composed batting effort in the chase.

He emphasised Arafat Minhas’ dream start while also acknowledging the contributions that guided Pakistan comfortably in the match.

"Well done Pakistan. Arafat Minhas couldn’t have asked for a better start to his ODI career with a 5 wicket haul, while Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori paced the run chase brilliantly," Ali wrote.

Well done Pakistan 🇵🇰



Arafat Minhas couldn’t have asked for a better start to his ODI career with a 5 wicket haul, while Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori paced the run chase brilliantly👍 #PAKvAUS — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 30, 2026



