Shaheen lauds Minhas, Ghori after Pakistan's triumph over Australia in first ODI

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas (right) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi during their first ODI against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi heaped praise on youngsters Arafat Minhas and Ghazi Ghori following their comfortable five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the series opener, which marked Pakistan's 1000th ODI, captain Shaheen won the toss and elected to bowl first on a slow Rawalpindi surface, and the decision bore fruit as Minhas's five-wicket haul helped the home side book Australia for a modest total of 200 in 44.1 overs.

In turn, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 201-run target for the loss of five wickets and 45 balls to spare, courtesy of anchoring half-centuries by Babar Azam and Ghori, who also shared a monumental 127-run partnership for the third wicket.

Reflecting on his team's performance in the landmark ODI, Shaheen revealed that their plan to field first was inspired by one of their practice matches at the venue, during which the ball was coming onto the bat nicely, while the spinners received notable assistance from the slow surface.

"Our plan was to bowl first. Had played a practice match earlier, and the ball was coming on nicely in the evening, and we knew there would be a lot of assistance for the spinners, and the spinners delivered," Shaheen stated.

Minhas, who backed his five-wicket haul with an unbeaten 18 off 17 deliveries and fittingly hit the winning runs by smashing Marnus Labuschagne for a straight six, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits in his maiden ODI appearance, besides receiving words of acknowledgement from his captain.

Shaheen also lauded Ghori for his sensible half-century on a tricky surface, hailing him as a "great player" of both spin and pace before suggesting that the future of Pakistan looked bright.

"I am very happy for Arafat Minhas. I saw his father was so elated for him; it made me remember my own debut, and it was great to see him perform," said Shaheen.

"Ghazi Ghori did well against Bangladesh. He is a great player against both spin and pace, so the future of Pakistan looks bright."