England thrash India in second T20I to level series

England's Freya Kemp (right) celebrates dismissing India's Jemimah Rodrigues during their second T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on May 30, 2026. — England Cricket

BRISTOL: Freya Kemp backed her blistering 39-run cameo at the backend with two wickets and powered England to a comprehensive 26-run victory over India in the second T20I of the three-match home series here at the County Ground on Saturday.

England captain Charlie Dean's decision to bat first in the must-win fixture proved beneficial as the home side racked up a formidable total of 168/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a collective effort from their batting unit.

Leading the way for the home side was emerging all-rounder Kemp, who top-scored with a swashbuckling 39 off just 13 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes and bolstered England's total at the backend.

Besides her, returning opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge (29), Amy Jones and Alice Capsey, 28 each, made notable contributions to England's total.

Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers for India as she took three wickets for just 25 runs in her four overs, while Shreyanka Patil and Nandani Sharma could bag one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 169-run target, the visitors could accumulate 142/9 in their 20 overs due to a middle-order collapse.

India got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost right-handed opener Shafali Verma (22) in the third over with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Yastika Bhatia joined Smriti Mandhana (32) in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together 53 runs for the second wicket until Kemp got the opener caught behind in the ninth over.

Bhatia then shared a 39-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (28) before getting retired out on the final delivery of the 15th over with 109 runs on the board.

She remained the top-scorer for India with a cautious 33 off 36 deliveries with the help of five fours, while her strategic dismissal backfired for the touring side as it sparked a collapse, which saw them lose six wickets for just 33 runs in the remaining five overs.

For England, Lauren Bell, Kemp and skipper Dean bagged two wickets each, while Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with one scalp.

For her all-round exploits, 21-year-old Kemp was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, the 26-run victory helped England level the three-match series against India 1-1, with the third and final fixture scheduled to be played in Taunton on June 2.