Scotland thump Bangladesh to secure second consecutive victory in home T20I tri-series

Scotland players celebrate a wicket during their home T20I tri-series match against Bangladesh at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on May 30, 2026. — X/@CricketScotland

EDINBURGH: Captain Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten half-century in the run chase steered Scotland to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second match of the home T20I tri-series here at the Grange Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could only muster 133/5 in their 20 overs despite her anchoring knock.

Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with a gutsy 46 off 39 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Besides her, middle-order batters Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter could make notable contributions to Bangladesh's total by scoring 22 each.

For Scotland, Gabriella Fontenla, Abtaha Maqsood, Kirstie Gordon and captain Bryce, but the former stood out as she gave away just 11 runs in her four overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Set to chase a modest 134-run target, the hosts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 26 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was skipper Bryce, who top-scored with an unbeaten 54 off 32 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Bryce, who walked out to bat in the fifth over following the dismissal of opener Darcey Carter (23), was involved in important partnerships with another opener, Katherine Fraser (28), and wicketkeeper batter Sarah Bryce (23), sharing 47 and an unbeaten 54-run stands with them, respectively.

For Bangladesh, Ritu Moni and Shorna could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory marked Scotland's second in the ongoing T20I tri-series as they had defeated Netherlands in the opening fixture on Thursday, and it consolidated their position at the summit in the standings.

Meanwhile, the next match of the T20I tri-series will be played between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the same venue on Sunday.