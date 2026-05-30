Arafat Minhas achieves rare feat on ODI debut against Australia

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas reacts during their first ODI against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas on Saturday etched his name in history as he registered the best bowling figures by a Pakistan debutant in an ODI during their series opener against Australia, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In his maiden appearance, Minhas took five wickets for just 32 runs in his 10 overs and thus became the first Pakistani to register a five-wicket haul on ODI debut.

Arafat Minhas accomplishes a tremendous feat 💪



First 🇵🇰 bowler to pick up 5️⃣ wickets on ODI debut 🙌



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Watch Live: https://t.co/M8wsOD7QwZ#PAKvAUS |… pic.twitter.com/GAWM2RKAw8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 30, 2026

As a result, his bowling figures of 5/32 were also the best by a Pakistani on ODI debut, breaking the 41-year-old record, previously held by former right-arm pacer Zakir Khan, who had taken four wickets for just 19 runs against New Zealand in November 1984.

Amongst spinners, the best bowling figures by a Pakistani on ODI debut were previously held by legendary Abdul Qadir, who had taken four wickets for just 21 runs in 12 overs against New Zealand in 1983.

Best bowling figures on ODI debut for Pakistan

Arafat Minhas – 5/32 against Australia in 2026 Zakir Khan – 4/19 against New Zealand in 1984 Abdul Qadir – 4/21 against New Zealand in 1983 Abrar Ahmed – 4/33 against Zimbabwe in 2024 Sarfaraz Nawaz – 4/46 against New Zealand in 1973

Minhas began his historical spell with the prized scalp of Australia captain Inglis in the 14th over of the touring side's innings, during which he also trapped Marnus Labuschagne for lbw.

He struck again in his next over, cleaning up all-rounder Cameron Green for a duck, while his fourth scalp came in the 27th over of Australia's innings in the form of set batter Matthew Short, who scored 55 off 76 deliveries.

From donning the cap to impact made 🧢🌟



Fairytale start to Arafat Minhas' ODI journey 💫



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The 21-year-old eventually claimed his fifth wicket on the penultimate delivery of his spell when he outfoxed Nathan Ellis with an arm-ball.

His bowling exploits were backed by fellow spinners Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha, helping Pakistan bowl out Australia for a modest 200 in 44.1 overs in the series opener.