Australia management presents Pakistan team with sweets basket on Eid-ul-Adha

Australia team manager (right) presents Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi with a box of sweets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The members of the Australia men's cricket team's management visited Pakistan's dressing room here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to exchange Eid-ul-Adha greetings in a warm gesture.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Australia's team manager visited the national team's dressing room and presented their captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, with a box full of sweets.

Later, experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan distributed the sweets amongst teammates and support staff.

"A warm gesture ahead of the ODI series," the PCB captioned the video. "Australia team manager visited the Pakistan dressing room and exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings."

It is pertinent to mention that Australia are currently on a Pakistan tour to play a three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from May 30 to June 4.

The last ODI series between the two former champions was played in November 2024, which Pakistan won 2-1. It marked Pakistan's first-ever ODI series triumph over the Baggy Greens in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia also toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January-February this year, which the hosts clean-swept 3-0 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa.