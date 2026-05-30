Pakistan crush China in U18 Asia Cup campaign opener

Pakistan and China players in action during their Men's U18 Asia Cup match at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium in Kakamigahara on May 30, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

KAKAMIGAHARA: Pakistan made a triumphant start to the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026 as they secured a resounding 3-0 victory over China in their campaign opener here at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The Green Shirts got off to a flamboyant start to the fixture as Muhammad Usman struck inside six minutes, giving them an early lead, which was doubled by Adeel five minutes later, courtesy of a sensational field goal.

Although China were awarded a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the pulsating first quarter, they could not convert, and Pakistan's 2-0 advantage remained intact till the conclusion of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw China receive two more penalty corners, but they spilt both opportunities, while Pakistan made the most of the one awarded to them in the penultimate minute through Yasir Salman, rounding off a comprehensive 3-0 victory for the Green Shirts.

Pakistan's 3-0 victory over China placed them at the summit of the Group B standings, pipping Bangladesh on goal difference as both sides have three points after playing one match, respectively.

The Green Shirts next face Malaysia in their second match of the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026 at the same venue on Sunday, while their final fixture of the stage is scheduled against Bangladesh on June 3.

Pakistan squad for U18 Hockey Asia Cup:



Mustafa Ghulam, Haider Asam (c), Saeed Muzammil, Asnan Muhammad, Zaman Muhammad, Akbar Hassan, Sami Rana Abdul, Awan Abdullah, Adeel, Zunair Muhammad, Najeeb Muhammad Yahya, Ullah Shahid, Yasin Salman, Qureshi Uzair Ahmad, Ghani Usman, Usman Muhammad, Aslam Muhammad Farhan and Noman.