Liverpool part ways with Arne Slot after two seasons in charge

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts after the match on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool have confirmed that head coach Arne Slot has left the club with immediate effect, bringing an end to his two-year spell here at Anfield on Saturday.

The Dutchman enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign, guiding the Reds to the Premier League title in 2024-25.

However, Liverpool were unable to build on that success this season, finishing fifth in the table and ending the campaign without silverware.

In a statement, Liverpool said "the process to appoint a successor is underway."

"That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying,” the club said.

“The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and -- most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves -- successful.

"As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.”

Liverpool praised Arne Slot for his strong leadership, saying he willingly took on responsibility and handled both success and difficult challenges during his time as head coach.

"From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it,” the club added.

“This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens."

Despite winning Liverpool’s 20th league title in his first season, a difficult second campaign ultimately led the club to seek “a change of direction”.

Slot departs with a Premier League crown and a lasting place in Liverpool’s recent history.