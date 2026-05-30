Chicago White Sox await Munetaka Murakami injury report after hamstring setback

An undated picture of Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami. — Reuters

Chicago White Sox are awaiting further assessment on first baseman Munetaka Murakami after he was forced out of Friday’s 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers with a right hamstring injury.

Murakami exited the game in the third inning after appearing to strain his hamstring while sprinting to first base on a potential double-play ground ball.

Although he beat the relay throw to keep the inning alive, the 26-year-old immediately grabbed at the back of his right leg, prompting medical staff and manager Will Venable to rush onto the field.

Speaking after the game, Venable said the initial diagnosis suggested a minor hamstring strain, though the Japanese slugger was due to undergo further imaging on Saturday.

“He’ll get some imaging tomorrow, but probably a couple of weeks,” Venable said, adding that no official decision had yet been made regarding a possible stint on the injured list.

Murakami was replaced by pinch-runner Luisangel Acuña, whose pace helped the White Sox capitalise in the inning. Chicago later secured victory thanks to a two-run home run from Miguel Vargas in the 10th inning.

Despite the win, losing Murakami for an extended period would be a significant setback for a White Sox side that has emerged as one of the American League’s surprise contenders this season.

Signed from Japan during the off-season, Murakami entered Friday tied for the AL lead with 20 home runs and has established himself as a leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year honours.

According to reports, Chicago are expected to call up highly rated infielder Jacob Gonzalez as cover should Murakami miss time.