Women’s Tennis Association mourns the loss of Larry W. King

An undated picture of Billie Jean King and Larry W. King. — WTA

Larry W. King a key figure in the early development of women’s professional tennis and former husband of Billie Jean King died at the age of 81 on 29 May after suffering from prostate cancer, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced with deep sadness on Saturday.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, King moved to Los Angeles as a child and later met Billie Jean Moffitt at California State University.

After their marriage in 1965, the pair became closely involved in campaigning for equality in tennis during the sport’s formative professional era.

He played a significant role in the creation of the Original 9 and the Virginia Slims Circuit, co-owned early tournaments, and provided key legal support in the establishment of the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973.

He also contributed to the organisation of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, and supported initiatives such as World Team Tennis.

Beyond tennis, King pursued various entrepreneurial ventures, including roller hockey, bridge competitions and media projects.

He remarried Nancy Bolger King in the late 1980s and had two children.

He remained involved in tennis advocacy well into later life, maintaining close ties with the sport’s leadership.

In 2024, he was honoured by the WTA Foundation with the inaugural Champions for Change Award for his contribution to women’s sport.

King’s work helped shape the modern professional women’s tour, leaving a lasting legacy in governance, promotion and equality within tennis worldwide.

Billie Jean paid tribute to Larry W. King, calling him a key figure in the rise of women’s professional tennis.

“Larry W. King was one of the unsung heroes in the establishment of women’s professional tennis in the early 1970s,” said Billie Jean King.

“He opened my eyes to feminism and his love, commitment and humour helped me navigate my career.”