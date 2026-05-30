Canada announce 26-man squad for home 2026 FIFA World Cup

An undated picture of Canadas man squard. — Reuters

Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been named in the country's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, easing fears that the Bayern Munich defender would miss the tournament through injury.

Davies suffered a hamstring injury during Bayern's UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain but is expected to join Canada's training camp in Edmonton on 31 May as he continues his recovery.

Head coach Jesse Marsch expressed confidence in the group despite recent injury concerns.

“We really think this is our strongest group,” Marsch said following Friday's squad announcement.

Juventus striker Jonathan David is also included in the squad, which features most of Canada's established stars as the team prepares for the tournament in North America.

Marsch still faces a decision over his starting goalkeeper, with Maxime Crepeau and Dayne St. Clair competing for the number-one spot.

Veteran forward Junior Hoilett was left out of the squad, ending his hopes of a second World Cup appearance after representing Canada in Qatar in 2022.

Canada squad:

Goalkeepers: Maxime Crepeau from Orlando City SC, Owen Goodman from Barnsley FC (on loan from Crystal Palace FC), and Dayne St. Clair from Inter Miami FC.

Defenders: Moise Bombito from OGC Nice, Derek Cornelius from Olympique de Marseille, Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Luc de Fougerolles from Fulham FC, Alistair Johnston from Celtic FC, Alfie Jones from Middlesbrough FC, Richie Laryea from Toronto FC, Niko Sigur from Hajduk Split and Joel Waterman from Chicago Fire FC.

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed from Norwich City FC, Tajon Buchanan from Villarreal CF, Mathieu Choiniere from LAFC, Stephen Eustaquio from FC Porto, Marcelo Flores from Tigres UANL, Ismael Kone from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, Liam Millar from Hull City FC, Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC, Nathan Saliba from R.S.C. Anderlecht and Jacob Shaffelburg from LAFC.

Forwards: Jonathan David from Juventus FC, Promise David from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Cyle Larin from RCD Mallorca, and Tani Oluwaseyi from Villarreal CF.