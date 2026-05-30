Hossam Hassan confirms Egypt’s final FIFA World Cup squad led by Mohamed Salah

Egypt's Mohamed Salah before taking his penalty during the penalty shootout against Nigeria in CAF Africa Cup of Nations on January 17, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will lead Egypt’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with head coach Hossam Hassan confirming his final selection on Saturday.

The Pharaohs’ squad contains few unexpected names, although the inclusion of promising teenage striker Hamza Abdel Karim has attracted attention.

The 18-year-old forward is currently on loan from Al Ahly to Barcelona Atlètic, where he has continued his development in Spain.

Alongside Salah, Egypt will look to Omar Marmoush to provide a major attacking threat. The Manchester City forward enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring eight goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Egypt will begin their World Cup journey against Belgium on 15 June in Seattle. They have been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand and Iran, with hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

Before the tournament gets under way, Egypt will complete their preparations with a final friendly against Brazil in Ohio on 6 June.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), El-Mahdi Soliman (Zamalek), Mohamed Alaa (El Gouna).

Defenders: Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice), Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fattouh (Zamalek), Tarek Alaa (ZED), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Hamdi Fathi (Al Wakrah), Karim Hafez (Pyramids).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Attia, Ahmed Mostafa “Zizo”, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mostafa Abdel Raouf, Mohannad Lasheen (Pyramids), Haitham Hassan (Real Oviedo), Mahmoud Saber (ZED), Ibrahim Adel (Nordsjælland), Nabil Emad (Al-Najma).

Forwards: Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Hamza Abdel Karim (Barcelona Atletic).