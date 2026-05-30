Jalen Williams ruled out of Oklahoma City Thunder’s crucial Game 7 clash

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams reacts to a shot by forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the third quarter against San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center on — Reuters

Oklahoma City Thunder will be without star wing Jalen Williams for the decisive Game 7 of their playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday after he was ruled out with a recurring left hamstring injury.

Williams aggravated the injury during Game 2 of the series and subsequently missed Games 3, 4 and 5.

He made a brief return in Game 6, coming off the bench for just 10 minutes in the Thunder’s heavy 118-91 defeat, but appeared far from fully fit.

Speaking after the loss, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the challenges surrounding Williams’ return.

"He's obviously not 100%," Daigneault said.

"He didn't know what to expect. I didn't know what to expect. So, it was a matter of getting him out there in kind of an insulated role and see what he can bring to the team.

“He's an All-Star player, he's an All-NBA player. He hasn't done a full return to play [protocol] like he would if this was the regular season, and yet, he just wants to do whatever he can to try to contribute whatever he can to the team.

"I give him a lot of credit to get himself out there. He did the best he could. He's certainly not the reason we lost."

Williams struggled to make an impact in Game 6, committing two turnovers, including dribbling the ball out of bounds, and showing little of his usual explosiveness. He left the Frost Bank Center without speaking to reporters.

The All-NBA third-team selection has endured an injury-hit campaign, featuring in only 33 regular-season games.