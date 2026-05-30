Barcelona complete Anthony Gordon signing from Newcastle United

An undated picture of England international Anthony Gordon. — fcbarcelona

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on a five-year contract, strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new season.

According to the international media reports the transfer is worth an initial €70 million (£59.7m), with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the total fee beyond €80 million.

The Catalan giants moved swiftly to secure the 25-year-old's signature amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Gordon travelled to Barcelona on Thursday to complete a medical after both clubs reached an agreement earlier this week.

Speaking at his unveiling, the forward expressed his delight at joining the Spanish champions.

"This is the biggest club on the planet," Gordon said at a short presentation."It's the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true to be here.

"I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I'm ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility.

The presentation was delayed by more than eight hours due to paperwork issues, but Gordon impressed supporters by answering several questions in Spanish.

Explaining his language skills, he said: "I wanted to speak Spanish because as a kid I believed I would play for Barça, believe it or not."

Gordon joins a forward line featuring Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and revealed he had already spoken with head coach Hansi Flick.

"I was very excited, but after speaking to him, I'm even more excited," Gordon said.

"I hope we can win many things together."

The former Everton and Newcastle winger scored 39 goals in 152 appearances for the Magpies after joining the club in 2023.