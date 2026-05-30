Former England winger Raheem Sterling arrested after M3 crash

An undated picture of Former England winger Raheem Sterling. — Reuters

Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related driving offences following a crash on the M3 motorway, according to local police.

The 31-year-old was stopped by officers on Thursday after the Lamborghini he was driving collided with motorway barriers.

Authorities confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident and that no injuries were reported.

Hampshire Police released a statement outlining the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported,” Hampshire Police said in a statement.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen.”

Police confirmed that Sterling has since been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

The former winger enjoyed a distinguished career in English football, representing clubs including Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC.

At international level, Sterling earned 82 caps for England national football team and featured in three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

During his successful spell at Manchester City, Sterling won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup, establishing himself as one of the league’s most influential attacking players.

He joined Chelsea in 2022 before spending time on loan at Arsenal, where he scored once in 28 appearances.

Earlier this year, in February, Sterling signed a short-term contract with Dutch club Feyenoord as he looked to continue his playing career abroad.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released by police at this stage.