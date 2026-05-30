Islam Makhachev delivers prediction on Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Islam Makhachev has delivered a prediction on the UFC title unification fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje at the White House main event on June 14, 2026.

Makhachev and Topuria are playing a blame game at the moment for the rumoured fight that never got booked. When the UFC lightweight champion confirmed his fight with Justin Gaethje, he also claimed that the original opponent was supposed to be Islam.

Islam responded to Topuria’s claims with a different version in April and has now spoken again about the bout, and also predicted ‘El Matador’ fight against Gaethje.

A clip shared by Championship Rounds featured Makhachev giving his take on whether he wants to face Topuria sooner or later.

“There’s a lot of talk,” Makhachev said. “A lot of discussion about this fight. But… Topuria himself and his team know why the fight Topuria vs Makhachev won’t happen at the White House.”

Islam Makhachev, while giving his prediction on the fight said Gaethje is old warhorse but Topuria is young and I am leaning toward Spanish MMA fighter.

“I think…” Makhachev said. “Of course I’m not counting Gaethje out. He’s an old warhorse with a lot of experience. But Topuria is younger.

“It will be a great fight for the fans. I believe this fight definitely won’t go the distance. And I’m leaning toward Topuria winning.”

Islam is the current welterweight and former lightweight champion. He became the two-division ruler after dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025.