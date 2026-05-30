Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia in ODI series opener

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) flips the coin as Australia's Josh Inglis makes the call at the toss for their first ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake and Matt Kuhnemann.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Australia have come face-to-face 111 times in ODI cricket, and the six-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 71 triumphs, while the Green Shirts have emerged victorious on 36 occasions. Three matches ended with no result, while one was tied.

The last ODI series between the two former champions was played in November 2024, which Pakistan won 2-1. It marked Pakistan's first-ever ODI series triumph over the Baggy Greens in Australia.

Matches: 111

Australia: 71

Pakistan: 36

No Result: 3

Tie: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan and Australia enter the series with similar momentum, as both teams have three victories in their respective last five completed ODIs.

The Green Shirts' most recent ODI series was away against Bangladesh in March, which they lost 2-1, while Australia are featuring in the longer format after a gap of seven months since they inflicted a 2-1 defeat on India at home in October 2025.

Pakistan: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Australia: L, W, W, W, L