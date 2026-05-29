Anthony Joshua speaks out on Usyk vs Verhoeven’s controversial fight

The referee counts out Rico Verhoeven after being knock down by Oleksandr Usyk in the eleventh round in Giza on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spoken out on Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven’s controversial fight in Egypt on May 23.

Usyk retained his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles after a controversial 11th-round stoppage victory over kickboxing legend Verhoeven in a dramatic contest staged beneath the Pyramids of Giza.

The kickboxer, competing in only his second professional boxing bout against one of the sport’s greats, produced a strong performance.

Verhoeven appeared to be on the brink of a major upset, but referee Mark Lyson controversially stopped the contest in the 11th round.

In a clip shared by Pro Boxing Fans, Usyk’s stablemate praised Verhoeven before sharing his thoughts on the fight.

“Yeah, I knew he was a good fighter … Yeah definitely [he should have been allowed to fight on],” Joshua said.

Usyk clearly struggled in the fight and was behind on one of the three judges' scorecards. The Ukrainian wants to fight two more times before hanging up his gloves.

But while Oleksandr’s own career is nearing its end, he is helping to revive that of Anthony Joshua.

Usyk, who is undefeated in his career, ended Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion four years ago. He has now taken his fellow Olympic gold medalist under his wing and will be in Joshua’s corner when he fights Tyson Fury later in 2026.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian has already cemented his legacy by becoming an undisputed champion at both cruiserweight and heavyweight after claiming Olympic gold in 2012.

He has also defeated Britain’s Joshua, Fury and Daniel Dubois twice each during a remarkable professional career.